Police name suspected armed robber

Detectives arrest a man investigators say stole a car with a toddler in the back seat.

Investigators arrested Elroy Johnson at his residence and say they found a gun and clothing the carjacker was seen wearing on surveillance video at the time of the crime.

According to police, on July 1, Johnson pulled a gun on two women as they got into a car in the 6100 block of Dorothea Street.

Investigators say he ordered them out and drove off in the vehicle, but stopped to let the toddler out of the car around the corner.

The child's mother found the toddler unharmed.

Police booked Johnson with armed robbery.

