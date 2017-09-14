LSU president: All Greek activities suspended after pledge's suspected hazing death

LSU President F. King Alexander said at a news conference Thursday that all Greek activities at the university have been suspended indefinitely after the death of a fraternity pledge in what police are investigating as a hazing incident.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, of Rosewell, GA, was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. He was later pronounced dead. Officials with LSU said the incident happened sometime Wednesday night.

The cause of death has not been released. However, an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Alexander said he believes pledges were being questioned during some kind of game where they were forced to drink alcohol if they got an answer wrong.

"As we have continually warned over and over again, hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated at LSU," King said.

The fraternity has been suspended by both LSU and the Phi Delta Theta national chapter.

