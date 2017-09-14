LSU president: All Greek activities suspended after pledge's suspected hazing death

The Bartman’s Fund of Louisiana along with The New Orleans Music Community will be holding a benefit concert to help raise money to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.more>>
Work started September 14 to widen the lanes of Lapalco Boulevard.more>>
LSU President F. King Alexander said at a news conference Thursday that all Greek activities at the university have been suspended indefinitely after the death of a fraternity pledge in what police are investigating as a hazing incident.more>>
Detectives arrest a man investigators say stole a car with a toddler in the back seat.
Investigators arrested Elroy Johnson at his residence and say they found a gun and clothing the carjacker was seen wearing on surveillance video at the time of the crime.more>>
At a Slidell press conference Thursday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said parish detectives are still actively investigating the July 2017 death of Nanette Krentel.more>>
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.more>>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.more>>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.more>>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.more>>
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.more>>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.more>>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.more>>
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.more>>
