West Bank drivers get ready for detours

The project should be completed by February 2018. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

West Bank drivers need to get ready for detours.

Work started September 14 to widen the lanes of Lapalco Boulevard between Victory Dr. and Westwood Drive.

The nearly mile long project will cost $7 million. Parish President Mike Yenni says the project is needed to alleviate traffic delays. “We anticipate growth in this area,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Mark Spears at a groundbreaking for the project. “We have Patrick Taylor school. We have the Motorspeed Way. We have the golf tournament. So, this place is becoming more and more, more volume through here. It's important that we build the infrastructure that can take this volume on."

The project should be completed by February 2018.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.