Barman’s Fund of Louisiana to hold Harvey benefit concert Sunday

The Bartman’s Fund of Louisiana along with The New Orleans Music Community will be holding a benefit concert to help raise money to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The event, that will be held at the House of Blues, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the ticket sales to the Houston Food Bank, The St. Bernard Project and the Live Nation Employee Relief Fund.

The concert will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m and will feature performers such as Big Freedia, Irvin Mayfield, Cowboy Mouth’s Fred LeBlanc, the Bucktown All-Stars, DJ Raj Smoove and many more.

VIP and General Admission tickets are currently on sale. Tickets for the event are available here.

If you would like to make a donation, visit www.BMFNOLA.org.

