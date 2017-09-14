Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in St. John the Baptist Parish that claimed the life of a Mississippi man.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

According to a Louisiana State Police investigation, 38-year-old Jamie Hollingsworth of Newton, MS was driving his 2013 Dodge 2500 pickup truck northbound on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when he approached a large Case farm tractor towing a sugar cane trailer in the right lane. For reasons unknown, Hollingsworth struck the trailer from behind.

Hollingsworth, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the tractor, 55-year-old Patrick Shepard of St. James, LA suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Although State Police do not believe that impairment played a part in the crash, a standard toxicology test was taken from Hollingsworth and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.