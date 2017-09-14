Deputies search for woman last seen in Metairie

Jefferson Parish deputies need help finding a woman who they said has been missing for more than a week.

Friends and family reported Renita Pequeno, 35, of Kenner, missing after not being able to get in touch with her. They said the last communication they've had with Pequeno was a brief text on Sept. 5.

Deputies say she was last seen Sept. 4 in 900 block of Brockenbraugh Court in Metairie.

If you've seen Pequeno, or know where to find her, call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Section at (504) 364-5300.

