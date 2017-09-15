Man shot to death near Hollygrove neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting death in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.

See the traffic congestion caused by the incident.

The male victim was killed around 5:09 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in a grassy area near railroad tracks running adjacent to Airline Highway.

EMS arrived and treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting caused police to shut down two lanes of traffic on the roadway headed to I-10, causing commuters some problems.

An accident involving at least three cars was caused by rubbernecking motorists.

The investigation is ongoing.

