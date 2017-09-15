Shelby: Tropics active, but no threat to Gulf

As the countdown to Fall continues, summer-like humidity is making a comeback and, along with it, a chance for rain. Passing showers will be around on today and tomorrow, but there will still be plenty of dry hours.

By Sunday, it should be mostly dry and that pattern will hold for the better part of next week. By the end of next week, a few showers are likely to return. Highs will be typical for mid-September in the upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90 degrees.

The tropics remain active with Jose in the western Atlantic and Tropical Depression 14 in the eastern Atlantic. There is also a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic with a high chance for development over the weekend. Right now there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

