Saints fans face new security measures at Superdome

Saints fans will face some new security this season. (Source: Mark Lagrange)

The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field today preparing for the reigning Super Bowl champions coming to town this weekend.

The Saints started off their regular season Monday with a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

They will have home field advantage Sunday when the New England Patriots come to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Kickoff is at noon.

If you are going to the game there are some new security measures in place.

All entry gates will now have walk-through metal detectors.

You will need to remove cell phones, keys, cameras and any large metal objects before walking through.

The NFL clear bag policy is still the same.

You must have approved clear bags, open and ready for screening.

Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.

And Sunday morning FOX 8 will get you ready for the game.