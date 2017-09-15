Another beached whale discovered on Grand Isle

For the second time, a beached whale has been discovered on Grand Isle.

FOX 8 viewer Chris Hernandez took this photo Friday morning of a juvenile whale that appears to be about 10 feet long.

Hernandez says he called Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and agents were heading to the scene to investigate.

Last month, officials were called to investigate a juvenile sperm whale that appeared to have suffered some sort of head trauma.

That whale was about 30 feet long.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.