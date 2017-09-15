Another beached whale discovered on Grand Isle

Police are investigating a shooting death in the 9200 block of Airline Hwy.more>>
For the second time, a beached whale has been discovered on Grand Isle.more>>
20 years after their last official New Orleans tour stop and 11 years since they rocked the post-Hurricane Katrina reopening of the Superdome, the band did not disappoint.more>>
The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field today preparing for the reigning Super Bowl champions coming to town this weekend.more>>
As the countdown to Fall continues, summer-like humidity is making a comeback and, along with it, a chance for rain.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.more>>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.more>>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.more>>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.more>>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.more>>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.more>>
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.more>>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponmore>>
