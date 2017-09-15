NOPD searching for McDonald's robbery suspect

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a man caught on camera taking money from a McDonald’s restaurant.

The incident happened Tuesday night around 8 p.m. when the suspect, described as a white male subject walked into the McDonald’s restaurant located in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue and placed an order.

As the cashier attempted to give the man his change, he reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and the cashier. The suspect then fled the location in a new dark-colored truck.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact any Second District (DIU) detective at (504) 658-6020.

