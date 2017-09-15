Undefeated Karr and De La Salle meet up at Tad Gormley tonight

The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field today preparing for the reigning Super Bowl champions coming to town this weekend.more>>
At 40 and 38 years old, Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. Both are coming off great years. Each has said he wants to play till he's 45. Each appeared to be ageless as their 2016 seasons concluded. But Father Time sacks all of us eventually.more>>
The Saints' season-opening loss to Minnesota saw Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford post a career-high quarterback rating of 143.0 while receiver Adam Thielen collected the second-most receiving yards of his career and fellow wideout Stefon Diggs hauled in two touchdowns for just the second time in his career.more>>
