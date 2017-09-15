Undefeated Karr and De La Salle meet up at Tad Gormley tonight

When you get to the top of the high school football mountain, a state title, it's easy to fall down quickly. Complacency can set in with adulation overwhelming the program, but not at Edna Karr. The Cougars are 2-0, and appear primed for another state title.

"I think the key in this offseason was making sure this team that was returning understood, the Aldon Clark's, Racey McMath, Dejean Dixon, Darnell Bridges we're gone. It was time for them to make their own story. Write their own book," said Karr Head Coach Bryce Brown.

Karr dominated St. Paul's in week one, and pulled off a shutout of Algiers rival in week two. Impressive no doubt, but not all Cougar fans are convinced yet.

"I think defensively we couldn't play much better than that. Holding Landry-Walker to six first downs, was the key to the game. Playing ball-control offense. A lot of our fans are getting a little restless. They're used to our high-flying attack. It'll come sooner than later," said Brown.

Last week here at Yulman Stadium De La Salle beat up on St. Aug, 38-12. Another week, another tough opponent in Edna Karr.

"Don't get much better than Karr in this state, and probably this region," said DLS Head Coach Ryan Manale. "They're a nationally known team. Coach Brown does a phenomenal job after watching the film. It's just not good talent, it's good coaching. We're excited about that. Because when you play the best, you get weaknesses exposed early. Hopefully it prepares us for December."