Lafourche sheriff warns against 'grandparent scam,' utility scam

When Caleb Abshire decided to take a jog through an Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon, he never imagined what would unfold.more>>
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is reminding residents to familiarize themselves with signs of phone scams. He said there have been reports of two specific scams recently, including a scam involving a utility company and another known as the “grandparent scam.”more>>
The incident happened Tuesday night around 8 p.m.more>>
Type 1 diabetes is more common in children and adolescents, but there has been a recent rise in children and adolescents with Type 2 diabetes. Although the signs and symptoms are the same, they are caused by two different factors.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.more>>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.more>>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.more>>
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.more>>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.more>>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.more>>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.more>>
A Go Fund Me page is now accepting donations toward the medical bill of a veteran Harrison police officer suddenly facing one of the fastest-killing cancers.more>>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.more>>
