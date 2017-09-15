Tulane medical student comforts, renders aid to bloody shooting victim

When Caleb Abshire decided to take a jog through an Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon, he never imagined what would unfold.

“I heard like a couple of quick pops, like a loud noise. I was like, that almost sounded like gunshots. It didn’t even register it might be gunshots until I saw people running,” Abshire said.

Abshire quickly realized it was gunshots he’d heard, and he said he immediately began searching for a victim.

“People were out on their porches and everybody had a phone to their ear. I’m assuming they were talking to 911. That’s when we turned on the corner, and I saw a guy holding himself like this,” Abshire said.

An 18-year-old had been shot three times and was hunched over in the middle of the street in the 2400 block of General Taylor.

“So, he’s kind of holding himself and I ran up to him,” Abshire said.

Abshire says the victim was very bloody and obviously needed help, so he decided to act.

Abshire wasn’t just a Good Samaritan, he’s also a Tulane Medical Student.

“I just like sat down right here, and that’s where I started talking to him. I asked his name, where he was and I says, 'Hey, you know where else you’ve been shot?'” Abshire said.

The teen appeared to have been shot in the hip, abdomen and arm. Abshire didn’t have any medical tools on him, but he quickly began applying pressure to the victim’s wounds.

“He kind of was just saying, 'Please don’t let me die, don’t let me die.' That was gut-wrenching. You hear that, and you feel helpless because there’s not a whole lot you can do. I just told him, 'Look man, you’re doing fine. You’re doing great,'” Abshire said.

Help did arrive, and the teen was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“He’s a young kid. I mean he still had braces on, and I’m just like, oh my God,” Abshire said.

The med student has volunteered at UMC, and said he has seen gunshot victims come into the ER, but Abshire said this time was much different.

“It’s more personal whenever you are right there and you see it happen. You will always have a connection with your patients, but seeing somebody immediately after it happens is striking. It’s definitely something I’m going to remember forever,” Abshire said.

The teen remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.