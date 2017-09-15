Students react to preliminary autopsy results in death of LSU freshman

The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.more>>
The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.more>>
The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable. The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable. The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Detectives arrested a man they say chased down a former coworker with a gun September 1.
Investigators booked Dwayne Russell with aggravated assault with a firearm.more>>
Detectives arrested a man they say chased down a former coworker with a gun September 1.
Investigators booked Dwayne Russell with aggravated assault with a firearm.more>>
As students on LSU's campus tried to cope with this week's tragedy, the Baton Rouge corner made public the preliminary findings of the autopsy done on LSU student Maxwell Gruver.more>>
As students on LSU's campus tried to cope with this week's tragedy, the Baton Rouge corner made public the preliminary findings of the autopsy done on LSU student Maxwell Gruver.more>>
When Caleb Abshire decided to take a jog through an Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon, he never imagined what would unfold.more>>
When Caleb Abshire decided to take a jog through an Uptown neighborhood Monday afternoon, he never imagined what would unfold.more>>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.more>>
Travis said, "I believe in only two things completely - the First Amendment and boobs." And, with that, the segment derailed.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.more>>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.more>>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.more>>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.more>>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.more>>
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.more>>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.more>>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.more>>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.more>>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.more>>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.more>>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.more>>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.more>>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.more>>