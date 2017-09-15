Aggravated assault suspect arrested - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Aggravated assault suspect arrested

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Dwayne Russell, aggravated assault suspect (Source: NOPD)
Police say this weapon and ammunition were recovered in search of vehicle (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Detectives arrested a man they say chased down a former coworker with a gun September 1. 

Investigators booked Dwayne Russell with aggravated assault with a firearm. 

They say Russell spotted a former coworker in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Chef Menteur Highway and got into an argument. 

Police say Russell got a weapon from his vehicle and chased the victim through the parking lot making threats. 

Seventh District detectives working with the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad arrested Russell and executed a search warrant on his vehicle where they found a loaded handgun. 

