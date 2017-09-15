Armstead, Strief out vs. Patriots - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Armstead, Strief out vs. Patriots

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Zach Strief is out for Sunday vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)
The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable. 

The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable.

