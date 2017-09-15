NOPD: Family last heard from missing man Aug. 1 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Family last heard from missing man Aug. 1

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
58-year-old Dudley Darbonne (Source: NOPD) 58-year-old Dudley Darbonne (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District, which includes the French Quarter.

The reporting person told police that 58-year-old Dudley Darbonne last spoke to his sister on the phone on Aug. 1, 2017 while staying at a hotel. However, Darbonne has failed to contact his family since to tell them where he is.

He is described as a thin white male, about 6’2" tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and light blue eyes. Darbonne is known to pose as a homeless person in the New Orleans area. 

Anyone with information on Darbonne's whereabouts is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or 9-11. 

