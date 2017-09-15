NOPD: Family last heard from missing man Aug. 1

A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.more>>
The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.more>>
The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable. The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Detectives arrested a man they say chased down a former coworker with a gun September 1.
Investigators booked Dwayne Russell with aggravated assault with a firearm.more>>
As students on LSU's campus tried to cope with this week's tragedy, the Baton Rouge corner made public the preliminary findings of the autopsy done on LSU student Maxwell Gruver.more>>
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.more>>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.more>>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.more>>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.more>>
The woman in the picture gained support from the Lions and head coach Jim Caldwell, who said it does not represent the organization.more>>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.more>>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.more>>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.more>>
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.more>>
