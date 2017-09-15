Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.

The Trump administration put New Orleans and other cities the Justice Department thinks fail to enforce immigration laws on notice earlier this year. It suggested the cities could face federal funding cuts for being what the department calls a sanctuary city. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city.

Chicago went to court over the funding cut threat. A federal judge in that area granted September 15 the city's request for a temporary "nationwide" injunction.

