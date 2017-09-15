Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city. (Source: FOX 8 photo) New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.

The Trump administration put New Orleans and other cities the Justice Department thinks fail to enforce immigration laws on notice earlier this year. It suggested the cities could face federal funding cuts for being what the department calls a sanctuary city. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city.

Chicago went to court over the funding cut threat. A federal judge in that area granted September 15 the city's request for a temporary "nationwide" injunction. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Justice Dept. can't deny money for sanctuary cities

    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city. (Source: FOX 8 photo)New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu insists New Orleans is not a sanctuary city. (Source: FOX 8 photo)

    A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.

    more>>

    A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.

    more>>

  • NOPD: Family last heard from missing man Aug. 1

    NOPD: Family last heard from missing man Aug. 1

    The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District. 

    more>>

    The NOPD is searching for a man reported as missing from the Eighth District. 

    more>>

  • Armstead, Strief out vs. Patriots

    Zach Strief is out for Sunday vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)Zach Strief is out for Sunday vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)

    The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable.  The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

    more>>

    The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable.  The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly