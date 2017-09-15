Report: Teams engaged in trade talks with Saints for Kenny Vaccaro

The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable. The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The New Orleans Saints hit the practice field today preparing for the reigning Super Bowl champions coming to town this weekend.
