Report: Teams engaged in trade talks with Saints for Kenny Vacca - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Report: Teams engaged in trade talks with Saints for Kenny Vaccaro

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Report: Teams engaged in trade talks for Vaccaro (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8) Report: Teams engaged in trade talks for Vaccaro (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)
(WVUE) -

Some NFL teams have engaged in trade talks with the Saints for safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. His tweet said the Saints are overloaded at safety and that a trade is possible.

Currently, the team has Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, Rafael Bush and Chris Banjo at the position. Vaccaro is in his fifth and final year of his rookie contract and could potentially have some value on the trade market. He had six tackles against the Vikings last week but also picked up a $24,309 for his hit on Stefon Diggs. Last year, Vaccaro was having one of his best seasons as a pro before getting suspended the final four games of the season for violating the league's  performance enhancing policy.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Report: Teams engaged in trade talks with Saints for Kenny Vaccaro

    Report: Teams engaged in trade talks for Vaccaro (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)Report: Teams engaged in trade talks for Vaccaro (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)
    Some NFL teams have engaged in trade talks with the Saints for safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. His tweet said the Saints are overloaded at safety and that a trade is possible. Currently, the team has Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, Rafael Bush and Chris Banjo at the position. Vaccaro is in his fifth and final year of his rookie contract and could potentially have some value on the trade market. He had six tackles against the Vikings l...more>>
    Some NFL teams have engaged in trade talks with the Saints for safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. His tweet said the Saints are overloaded at safety and that a trade is possible. Currently, the team has Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, Rafael Bush and Chris Banjo at the position. Vaccaro is in his fifth and final year of his rookie contract and could potentially have some value on the trade market. He had six tackles against the Vikings l...more>>

  • Prep football preview: Edna Karr vs De La Salle

    Prep football preview: Edna Karr vs De La Salle

    Garland Gillen reports.more>>

  • Armstead, Strief out vs. Patriots

    Zach Strief is out for Sunday vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)Zach Strief is out for Sunday vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)

    The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable.  The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

    more>>

    The Saints final injury report for Sunday is out and, as expected, tackles Terron Armstead and Zach Strief are both out. Nate Stupar, Stephone Anthony and Trey Hendrickson are all listed as questionable.  The Patriots seem to be much more banged up for Sunday. Dont'a Hightower, Danny Amendola, Matt Slater and Vincent Valentine are all out for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon, Nate Ebner and Devin McCourty are all questionable. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly