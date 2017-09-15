Report: Teams engaged in trade talks with Saints for Kenny Vaccaro

Some NFL teams have engaged in trade talks with the Saints for safety Kenny Vaccaro, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. His tweet said the Saints are overloaded at safety and that a trade is possible.

Currently, the team has Vaccaro, Marcus Williams, Vonn Bell, Rafael Bush and Chris Banjo at the position. Vaccaro is in his fifth and final year of his rookie contract and could potentially have some value on the trade market. He had six tackles against the Vikings last week but also picked up a $24,309 for his hit on Stefon Diggs. Last year, Vaccaro was having one of his best seasons as a pro before getting suspended the final four games of the season for violating the league's performance enhancing policy.

