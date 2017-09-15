FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores

FOX 8 Graphic FOX 8 Graphic

Acadiana 48, Carencro 13
    
Albany 56, Springfield 8
    
Barbe 57, St. Louis 7
    
Benton 48, Tioga 16
    
Berwick 49, South Terrebonne 28
    
Briarfield 62, Rebul Aca., Miss. 14
    
Brother Martin 21, Hahnville 6
    
Carroll 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
    
Cedar Creek 44, Arcadia 20
    
Country Day 31, Baton Rouge Episcopal 23
    
Ferriday 14, LaGrange 13
    
Helen Cox 50, Sophie B. Wright 12
    
Independence 12, Sumner 7
    
Jena 47, Block 0
    
Jennings 26, DeRidder 6
    
Kaplan 23, Church Point 6
    
Lakeshore 51, Hancock, Miss. 23
    
Leesville 18, Westlake 14
    
Logansport 48, Bossier 21
    
Madison Prep 51, Zachary 0
    
Mangham 34, Pickering 13
    
Minden 13, North Webster 6
    
Morgan City 55, North Central 14
    
Neville 23, Ouachita Parish 14
    
New Iberia Catholic 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 17
    
Niceville, Fla. 49, Lake Area New Tech Early College 0
    
North DeSoto 21, Many 12
    
Notre Dame 44, Teurlings Catholic 7
    
Ouachita Christian 24, Delhi Charter 20
    
Parklane Aca., Miss. 41, Silliman 0
    
Prentiss Christian, Miss. 27, Tallulah 26
    
Rayne 42, Eunice 10
    
River Oaks 20, Union Aca., Miss. 6
    
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 42, Basile 14
    
Shreveport Northwood 42, Plain Dealing 7
    
St. Charles Catholic 20, Wilkinson County, Miss. 0
    
St. Edmund Catholic 55, Mamou 18
    
St. Martin's 40, Ecole Classique 0
    
Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 6
    
Sulphur 22, C.E. Byrd 9
    
Tensas 50, Ringgold 14
    
University (Lab) 34, Baton Rouge Catholic 6
    
Vidalia 42, Homer 8
    
Welsh 51, Loreauville 7
    
West Monroe 50, Wossman 12
    
Westgate 25, New Iberia 23
    
Woodlawn (BR) 45, Broadmoor 0
    
___
    
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
    
_____
    
Keywords: Louisiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly