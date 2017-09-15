FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores

Acadiana 48, Carencro 13
Albany 56, Springfield 8
Barbe 57, St. Louis 7
Benton 48, Tioga 16
Berwick 49, South Terrebonne 28
Briarfield 62, Rebul Aca., Miss. 14
Brother Martin 21, Hahnville 6
Carroll 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
Cedar Creek 44, Arcadia 20
Country Day 31, Baton Rouge Episcopal 23
Ferriday 14, LaGrange 13
Helen Cox 50, Sophie B. Wright 12
Independence 12, Sumner 7
Jena 47, Block 0
Jennings 26, DeRidder 6
Kaplan 23, Church Point 6
Lakeshore 51, Hancock, Miss. 23
Leesville 18, Westlake 14
Logansport 48, Bossier 21
Madison Prep 51, Zachary 0
Mangham 34, Pickering 13
Minden 13, North Webster 6
Morgan City 55, North Central 14
Neville 23, Ouachita Parish 14
New Iberia Catholic 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 17
Niceville, Fla. 49, Lake Area New Tech Early College 0
North DeSoto 21, Many 12
Notre Dame 44, Teurlings Catholic 7
Ouachita Christian 24, Delhi Charter 20
Parklane Aca., Miss. 41, Silliman 0
Prentiss Christian, Miss. 27, Tallulah 26
Rayne 42, Eunice 10
River Oaks 20, Union Aca., Miss. 6
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 42, Basile 14
Shreveport Northwood 42, Plain Dealing 7
St. Charles Catholic 20, Wilkinson County, Miss. 0
St. Edmund Catholic 55, Mamou 18
St. Martin's 40, Ecole Classique 0
Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 6
Sulphur 22, C.E. Byrd 9
Tensas 50, Ringgold 14
University (Lab) 34, Baton Rouge Catholic 6
Vidalia 42, Homer 8
Welsh 51, Loreauville 7
West Monroe 50, Wossman 12
Westgate 25, New Iberia 23
Woodlawn (BR) 45, Broadmoor 0
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
