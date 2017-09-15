FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scores

Acadiana 48, Carencro 13



Albany 56, Springfield 8



Barbe 57, St. Louis 7



Benton 48, Tioga 16



Berwick 49, South Terrebonne 28



Briarfield 62, Rebul Aca., Miss. 14



Brother Martin 21, Hahnville 6



Carroll 27, Lincoln Preparatory School 7



Cedar Creek 44, Arcadia 20



Country Day 31, Baton Rouge Episcopal 23



Ferriday 14, LaGrange 13



Helen Cox 50, Sophie B. Wright 12



Independence 12, Sumner 7



Jena 47, Block 0



Jennings 26, DeRidder 6



Kaplan 23, Church Point 6



Lakeshore 51, Hancock, Miss. 23



Leesville 18, Westlake 14



Logansport 48, Bossier 21



Madison Prep 51, Zachary 0



Mangham 34, Pickering 13



Minden 13, North Webster 6



Morgan City 55, North Central 14



Neville 23, Ouachita Parish 14



New Iberia Catholic 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 17



Niceville, Fla. 49, Lake Area New Tech Early College 0



North DeSoto 21, Many 12



Notre Dame 44, Teurlings Catholic 7



Ouachita Christian 24, Delhi Charter 20



Parklane Aca., Miss. 41, Silliman 0



Prentiss Christian, Miss. 27, Tallulah 26



Rayne 42, Eunice 10



River Oaks 20, Union Aca., Miss. 6



Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 42, Basile 14



Shreveport Northwood 42, Plain Dealing 7



St. Charles Catholic 20, Wilkinson County, Miss. 0



St. Edmund Catholic 55, Mamou 18



St. Martin's 40, Ecole Classique 0



Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 6



Sulphur 22, C.E. Byrd 9



Tensas 50, Ringgold 14



University (Lab) 34, Baton Rouge Catholic 6



Vidalia 42, Homer 8



Welsh 51, Loreauville 7



West Monroe 50, Wossman 12



Westgate 25, New Iberia 23



Woodlawn (BR) 45, Broadmoor 0



___



Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/



_____



Keywords: Louisiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

