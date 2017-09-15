Missing 13-year-old skipped school bus, hasn't been seen since

NOPD needs the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile.

The reporting person stated that 13-year-old Eitan Morgan was last seen on Friday (Sept. 15) at approximately 4 p.m. Morgan reportedly waited for the school bus in the 3100 block of Constance Street, but when the bus arrived to pick him up he did not board and instead began walking toward Magazine Street and then unknown. Morgan has not been seen or heard from since.

Morgan has a medical condition and may be in need of medicine.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Eitan Morgan please contact NOPD at 911 or Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

