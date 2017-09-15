Missing 13-year-old skipped school bus, hasn't been seen since

NOPD needs the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile.more>>
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti believes the incident at LSU being investigated as a potential hazing death could lead to criminal charges if others are found to be involved.more>>
FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scoresmore>>
A new ruling suggests Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold money to some cities, including New Orleans.more>>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.more>>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.more>>
If you got a call from your own phone number Thursday, you're not alone.more>>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.more>>
