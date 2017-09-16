De La Salle survives late Karr rally, wins 28-26

De La Salle raced out a 21-0 lead against Karr, then survived a late rally to win 28-26. Karr's final snap of the game came from the DLS 20, but Skylar Perry couldn't connect on his throw into the end zone. The win keeps the Cavaliers undefeated on the young season at 3-0.

DLS running back Kendall Collins accounted for three touchdowns on the night. Collins TD runs came from 35 and 1-yard out. Julian Gums connected with Collins on a 6-yard score.

B.J. Randle opened the game with a 90-yard kick return for a score for the Cavaliers.

