Warren Easton defense limits Landry-Walker in 14-12 win

Landry-Walker jumped out to a 12-0 win Friday in search of their first win but undefeated Warren Easton fought back and regained the lead on a Damien Tate, Junior interception returned for a touchdown.

The 14-12 scoreline was enough to get past the defending Class 5A Champions who remain winless. Afterward, Eagles coach Jerry Phillips said he needs to see more from his offense "My defense held it down. My offense has to get better, penalties have to stop but my offense has to get better. We're not going to win big time game, real real big time games just scoring seven points on offense, it's not going to happen."

