Destrehan bounces back with big win over John Ehret, 44-25

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8 Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

Week 2 saw Destrehan on the losing end of an upset but the Wildcats bounced back in emphatic fashion over Class 5A rivals John Ehret Friday night with a 44-25 win. The Patriots entered the week ranked 6th in FOX 8's Big 8 Poll.

Up next for the Wildcats is another tough clash against Hahnville while Ehret travels to West Jefferson.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

  • John Curtis crushes Parkview Baptist, 66-28

    John Curtis crushes Parkview Baptist, 66-28

    J.T. Curtis and his Patriots improve to 2-1 on the season, Source: Nola.comJ.T. Curtis and his Patriots improve to 2-1 on the season, Source: Nola.com

    John Curtis won an absolute scorefest in Baton Rouge tonight, 66-28, over Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist. These run-heavy offenses combined to score 61 points in the second half.  Darryan Washington scored three touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Collin Guggenheim rushed for 158 yards and a score. The Patriots ranked No. 1 in our FOX 8 Big 8 poll, improve to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

    John Curtis won an absolute scorefest in Baton Rouge tonight, 66-28, over Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist. These run-heavy offenses combined to score 61 points in the second half.  Darryan Washington scored three touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Collin Guggenheim rushed for 158 yards and a score. The Patriots ranked No. 1 in our FOX 8 Big 8 poll, improve to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

  • Warren Easton defense limits Landry-Walker in 14-12 win

    Warren Easton defense limits Landry-Walker in 14-12 win

    Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8
    Landry-Walker jumped out to a 12-0 win Friday in search of their first win but undefeated Warren Easton fought back and regained the lead on a Damien Tate, Junior interception returned for a touchdown. The 14-12 scoreline was enough to get past the defending Class 5A Champions who remain winless. Afterward, Eagles coach Jerry Phillips said he needs to see more from his offense "My defense held it down. My offense has to get better, penalties have to stop but my offense has to ge...more>>
    Landry-Walker jumped out to a 12-0 win Friday in search of their first win but undefeated Warren Easton fought back and regained the lead on a Damien Tate, Junior interception returned for a touchdown. The 14-12 scoreline was enough to get past the defending Class 5A Champions who remain winless. Afterward, Eagles coach Jerry Phillips said he needs to see more from his offense "My defense held it down. My offense has to get better, penalties have to stop but my offense has to ge...more>>

