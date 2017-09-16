Destrehan bounces back with big win over John Ehret, 44-25

Week 2 saw Destrehan on the losing end of an upset but the Wildcats bounced back in emphatic fashion over Class 5A rivals John Ehret Friday night with a 44-25 win. The Patriots entered the week ranked 6th in FOX 8's Big 8 Poll.

Up next for the Wildcats is another tough clash against Hahnville while Ehret travels to West Jefferson.

FOX 8 Football Friday has highlights and scores from all around South Louisiana each week at 10:35 p.m.

