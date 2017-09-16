Destrehan bounces back with big win over John Ehret, 44-25

John Curtis won an absolute scorefest in Baton Rouge tonight, 66-28, over Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist. These run-heavy offenses combined to score 61 points in the second half. Darryan Washington scored three touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Collin Guggenheim rushed for 158 yards and a score. The Patriots ranked No. 1 in our FOX 8 Big 8 poll, improve to 2-1 on the season. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
