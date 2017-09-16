John Curtis crushes Parkview Baptist, 66-28

J.T. Curtis and his Patriots improve to 2-1 on the season, Source: Nola.com

John Curtis won an absolute scorefest in Baton Rouge tonight, 66-28, over Division II powerhouse Parkview Baptist. The run-heavy offenses combined to score 61 points in the second half.

Darryan Washington scored three touchdowns on the ground, and quarterback Collin Guggenheim rushed for 158 yards and a score.

The Patriots ranked No. 1 in our FOX 8 Big 8 poll, improve to 2-1 on the season.

