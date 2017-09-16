NOPD: Victim robbed after being struck with bicycle lock in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Friday morning in Central City.more>>
NOPD needs the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile.more>>
FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti believes the incident at LSU being investigated as a potential hazing death could lead to criminal charges if others are found to be involved.more>>
FOX 8 Football Friday: Week 3 Prep Scoresmore>>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.more>>
On her son’s birthday, Lisa Nix, reflected on her son’s life and his suicide that happened over a year ago.more>>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.more>>
