NOPD: Victim robbed after being struck with bicycle lock in Central City

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery Friday morning in Central City.

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Oretha Castle Hayley Boulevard.

According to the victim, a known acquaintance of his showed up to his residence. When the victim told the suspect that he did not have any money, the suspect began hitting him in the head repeatedly with a bicycle lock. The suspect then took cash from the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.