Houma man killed in single vehicle crash

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Terrebonne Parish Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on LA 182 near the Mandalay Bridge.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Cobie Dupre was driving his 2007 GMC Sierra east on LA 182 when he entered a left curve in the roadway. For reasons unknown, he crossed the center lane and ran off the road to the left. The vehicle then struck several trees and overturned.

Dupre, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash but a routine toxicology test was taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

