Nicondra: A few storms locally, but not a bad weekend; Keeping an eye on tropics

Astronomical fall starts on the 22nd so that gives us just under a week of official summer. Even though we had the great stretch of weather around here you know we had to get a taste of heat and humidity before we truly make that transition. We saw temperatures nudge back up and some passing showers stick around, but there have been plenty of dry hours and the weekend is holding up pretty nicely.

Sunday we should see even less rain with mostly dry conditions as high pressure becomes more influential across the area. That pattern will hold for the better part of next week. Highs will be typical for mid-September in the upper 80's with a few spots hitting 90 degrees and rain chances will ramp up again just in time for the weekend.

The tropics remain active with Jose holding on the western Atlantic. That storm is producing dangerous rip currents along the East Coast, but we don't expect any major landmass effect. Two additional storms are now churning in the Atlantic. Lee should dissipate out to sea. Maria will be one to watch as Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the islands. Right now there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.