NOPD: Woman reported missing from Treme' neighborhood

New Orleans police are searching for a woman reported missing from the Treme' neighborhood. Darla McCray, 30, was last heard from Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

Police say that at that time, McCray called a family member to say that she was in a car accident at the intersection of North Broad Street and Orleans Avenue. When the family member arrived on scene, McCray was not there. She has not been heard from since.

Investigators checked local hospitals, but could not locate McCray.

If you have any information that could help locate Darla McCray, you are asked to call 911 or an NOPD First District detective at 504-658-6010.

