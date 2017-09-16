NOPD: Woman reported missing from Algiers

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from Algiers. Rachel Garribot, 47, was last seen Thursday at her home in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say that the reporting person told investigators that Garribot has a mental illness and needs her medication.

If you have any information that could help locate Rachel Garribot, you are asked to call the NOPD at 504-821-2222 or NOPD Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6040.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.