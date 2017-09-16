Coach O: "We never thought this was coming" - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Coach O: "We never thought this was coming"

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns against LSU. Source: Nola.com Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns against LSU. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

Ed Orgeron's first road game as the permanent head coach really couldn't have unfolded any worse. The Tigers' got absolutely crushed on the road 37-7. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns on the night through ground and air.

"We never thought this was coming. Put it on me," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling finished a pedestrian 13-of -29 passing for a 137 yards. Marrero native Darrel Williams registered the only touchdown of the night for the Tigers.

LSU plays next week at home against Syracuse. Their next road contest is at Florida on October 7th.

"We have to bounce back, and I know we will," said Orgeron.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

