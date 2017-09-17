LIVE COVERAGE: Patriots vs. Saints updates here - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LIVE COVERAGE: Patriots vs. Saints updates here

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints take on the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots are favorites in the game. Both teams last their season openers.

1:15 p.m.

The Saints stopped the Pats again, as momentum starts to shift to the home team. Coleman catches a short pass from Drew Brees but turns it into a 42-yard gain to get the Saints down to the 18-yard line. Big catch on a 3rd & 10. Ginn wasn't able to hold onto a pass thrown into the endzone on third down. Brilliant defense by Jones. Jones jumped offsides on the field goal attempt and Sean Payton chose to try to get the defense to jump offsides after Lutz made his first field goal. It didn't work, but Lutz nailed the 30-yard attempt. Pats 20 - Saints 13

1 p.m.

The Saints offense showed life as Kamara made a big 38-yard catch down the sideline. Brees was able to get the team down to the 5-yard line. On the next play, he hit a wide open Coleman in the endzone. Pats 20 - Saints 10

12:45 p.m.

The Saints went three-and-out after the Patriots scored their second touchdown of the first quarter. Hendrikson was hurt on a run by the Pats, but he was able to walk off the field. A couple of plays later, Brady hit Gronkowski for a 10-yard pass to convert on the team's fourth straight third down. Williams was able to break up a solid pass from Brady in the endzone, however Brady was able to toss a touchdown pass to Hogan on the next play. Brady has 177 yards passing and three touchdowns in the first quarter. Pats 20 - Saints 3

12:25 p.m.

Moments after the Saints kicked a field goal, the Pats All-World TE Grownkowski scored after a 53-yard pass from Bready, where he embarrassed the Saints secondary. The Saints have three rookie starters on defense and it shows. Pats 13 - Saints 3

12:20 p.m.

The Saints start with Ingram in the backfield. Peterson entered the game a few plays later. His first carry only gained a couple of yards. The Saints drove down inside the 30-yard-line. Lutz kicked a 43-yard field goal to get the Saints on the scoreboard. Pats 6 - Saints 3

12 p.m.

The Saints win the coin toss. The Patriots have the ball first. New England only has three receivers active for the game, which is good news for the weak Saints defensive backfield. The Pats converted on 3rd & 5 with a nice outlet pass to White.

The Patriots scored on their first drive on 10 plays with a couple of third down conversions. Burkhead scored on a 19-yard pass from Brady, however the team missed the extra point. Pats 6 - Saints 0

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

