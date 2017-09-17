After Further Review: The Adrian Peterson story that matters

It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>
Ed Orgeron's first road game as the permanent head coach really couldn't have unfolded any worse. The Tigers' got absolutely crushed on the road 37-7. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald accounted for four touchdowns on the night through ground and air. "We never thought this was coming. Put it on me," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. LSU quarterback Danny Etling finished a pedestrian 13-of -29 passing for a 137 yards. Marrero native Darrel Williams registered the...more>>
Baker Mayfield passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 2 Oklahoma followed its impressive victory at Ohio State with a 56-14 win over Tulane on Saturday.more>>
