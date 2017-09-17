The Extra Point: The week 2 running back dilemma

While the fantasy football running back isn’t as dominant as it once was, it can still be a key piece to your squad. With PPR leagues becoming the norm, and even in most standard leagues, I tend to only use two and try to use a receiver in the flex, but more and more offenses are making their backs a bigger part of the passing game.

That said, this was a big week for running backs on the waiver wire. There are some that I like more than others this week. Here we go.

Start:

RB Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals

He was one of the easy decisions to make on the waiver wire this week with David Johnson going down. I think the Cardinals will use a committee of backs, but Williams could benefit most. Against Indianapolis and their struggling defense this week, you’ve got to start him.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

We saw it in week one. The Saints want to get him the ball, even if it means sacrificing touches to Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram. I think Ingram is a start as well, but if any of your other backs or flexes have tough matchups, use Kamara to fill the spot. The Patriots defense was a little vulnerable last week, and without Dont’a Hightower at linebacker, Kamara could get some favorable matchups.

Sit:

RB Bilal Powell, Jets

It hurts me to say it because I have Powell in two or three leagues, but today’s matchup with Oakland isn’t the one for him. They bottled up Tennessee’s duo of DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, and shouldn’t have too much trouble keying in on the Jets’ backs either. On top of that, Powell is still losing more touches than anticipated to Matt Forte.

RB Tarik Cohen, Bears

The Bucs and their group of young, fast and smart linebackers had week one to sit back and watch the Bears last week against Atlanta. Yes, Chicago’s pretty depleted as far as receiving options go, so in a PPR league, if you absolutely need Cohen, maybe he’s worth the start. Otherwise, I don’t see him having a huge day.

Toss up:

RB Mike Gillislee, Patriots

As the Patriots’ goal line back (we think so, at least), he’s likely to find pay dirt. However, he’s very dependent on those goal line carries, which may or may not be there. In PPR leagues, he’s not going to do much for you as a receiver. This could also be the week that New England tries to make a statement with their passing game against a weak Saints secondary.

RB LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

The good news is he took the vast majority of Philly’s carries last week. The bad news is that without his short touchdown reception, it would be a pretty below average day of just four points in standard leagues. The Chiefs are down Eric Berry at safety, but their linebackers are still among the league’s best and will probably make life tough on the Eagles in Arrowhead today.

Have a fantasy football question you’d like me to answer? Download the Final Play app for your phone or tablet, scroll to the Final Word section and tell me about your conundrum. I’ll offer some advice to get you in the win column.

