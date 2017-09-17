David: Watching Maria

Happy Saints Sunday everyone! I'll be in tonight for Nicondra who's "under the weather."

A short note to let you know I have been watching the tropics. I took Friday off so I've been a bit quiet on here. The good news is that Jose and Lee are not our concern. Maria is going to be a disaster again for the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

It's too soon to know where Maria will head in 7 to 10 days. The bottom line is it's way far away and we are only in a watch and monitor situation.

In the meantime, Geaux Saints!

