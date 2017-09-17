David: Watching Maria - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

David: Watching Maria

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(WVUE) -

Happy Saints Sunday everyone! I'll be in tonight for Nicondra who's "under the weather."

A short note to let you know I have been watching the tropics. I took Friday off so I've been a bit quiet on here. The good news is that Jose and Lee are not our concern. Maria is going to be a disaster again for the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

It's too soon to know where Maria will head in 7 to 10 days. The bottom line is it's way far away and we are only in a watch and monitor situation.

In the meantime, Geaux Saints!

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • LIVE COVERAGE: Patriots vs. Saints updates here

    LIVE COVERAGE: Patriots vs. Saints updates here

    Source: FOX 8Source: FOX 8

    Live Blog: Saints vs Patriots  

    more>>

    Live Blog: Saints vs Patriots  

    more>>

  • After Further Review: The Adrian Peterson story that matters

    All eyes will be on Adrian Peterson Sunday (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)All eyes will be on Adrian Peterson Sunday (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)

    It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.

    more>>

    It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.

    more>>

  • Zach Strief among inactives for Saints-Patriots

    Zach Strief among inactives for Saints-Patriots

    Zach Strief is out for today's game vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)Zach Strief is out for today's game vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)
    As expected, Zach Strief will not suit up for the Saints today. The right tackle missed practice all week, and could miss more than one game for the Saints with a right knee injury. Other inactives for today's game: linebacker Stephone Anthony, quarterback Taysom Hill, cornerback Ken Crawley, wide receiver Austin Carr, left tackle Terron Armstead, and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    As expected, Zach Strief will not suit up for the Saints today. The right tackle missed practice all week, and could miss more than one game for the Saints with a right knee injury. Other inactives for today's game: linebacker Stephone Anthony, quarterback Taysom Hill, cornerback Ken Crawley, wide receiver Austin Carr, left tackle Terron Armstead, and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly