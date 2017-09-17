Zach Strief among inactives for Saints-Patriots

Zach Strief is out for today's game vs. New England (Photo: Times Picayune, nola.com)

As expected, Zach Strief will not suit up for the Saints today. The right tackle missed practice all week, and could miss more than one game for the Saints with a right knee injury.

Other inactives for today's game: linebacker Stephone Anthony, quarterback Taysom Hill, cornerback Ken Crawley, wide receiver Austin Carr, left tackle Terron Armstead, and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

