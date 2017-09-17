Rummel wins shootout over Riverside, 38-34

Rummel QB Chandler Fields threw for 221 yards, and ran for another 52 yards. (Photo by Brett Duke, Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)

In an absolute offensive explosion between Rummel and Riverside, the Raiders came out on top 38-34. Both teams racked up 592 yards of total offense in the contest.

Riverside quarterback Jordan Loving was 31-of-45 for 545 yards, with 4 touchdown passes. Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields also put up gaudy numbers going 15-of-28 passing for 221 yards, and 4 touchdown passes.

Riverside possessed three receivers that went for over a 100 yards in the contest in Kash Foley, Jalen Banks, and Jeremiah Bigham. The Raiders leading receiver on the night, Koy Moore, grabbed three TD passes from Fields.

