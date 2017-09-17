Rummel wins shootout over Riverside, 38-34

Live Blog Saints vs Patriotsmore>>
Live Blog Saints vs Patriotsmore>>
It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>
It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>
While the fantasy football running back isn’t as dominant as it once was, it can still be a key piece to your squad.more>>
While the fantasy football running back isn’t as dominant as it once was, it can still be a key piece to your squad.more>>