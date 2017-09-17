Missing North Shore man found in critical condition - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Missing North Shore man found in critical condition

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Robert Anthony Olsen, 77 (Source: STPSO) Robert Anthony Olsen, 77 (Source: STPSO)
ABITA SPRINGS, LA (WVUE) -

A 77-year-old man was found alive just before noon on Sunday following a search that began Friday afternoon in the Abita Springs area.

Robert Anthony Olsen, Sr. was reported missing by family members on Friday shortly before 4 p.m. after they had not seen or heard from him in approximately four hours.

He was last seen working outside near his residence on White Oaks Ln. off of Louisiana Hwy. 435.

The area is rural and the surrounding property is heavily wooded.

Following an extensive search of the area that involved officers from different agencies in St. Tammany Parish, he was discovered in critical condition and was airlifted to St. Tammany Parish Hospital.

“We are pleased that Mr. Olsen has been located and thankful for all of the help we and the family received during the search. Join us in praying for his recovery from this scary ordeal,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.  

    •   
