Brady torches Saints defense with 447 yards passing and 3 TD's

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Tom Brady's first TD pass of the game went to Rex Burkhead. Source: Mark LaGrange Tom Brady's first TD pass of the game went to Rex Burkhead. Source: Mark LaGrange

For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints.

The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year.

Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing yards. His counterpart, Drew Brees, 27-of-45 passing for 356 yards, and two touchdown passes.

On the first drive of the game, Brady completed 6-of-7 passes for 59 yards, ending with a 19-yard touchdown connection to Rex Burkhead, giving the Patriots a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point by Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots went 2-of-2 on third down conversions.

After a Wil Lutz field goal, Brady went back on the attack terrorizing Dennis Allen's defense. Brady completed 2-of-3 passes on the Pats second drive, finishing with a perfectly thrown pass to Rob Gronkowski for a 53-yard touchdown. "Gronk" beat linebacker Alex Anzalone on the play, Patriots expanded their lead to 14-3.

You would think that would be enough of Brady for a half, but he struck again in the first quarter. Brady found Chris Hogan for a 13-yard touchdown, the Saints trailed 20-3 at this point.

Drew Brees and his offense finally responded after trailing by 17 points. Brees went 4-of-6 passing at the beginning of the second quarter, hooking up with Brandon Coleman for a 5-yard score to close the drive out. The 10-play drive for a score, cut the Pats lead in half to 20-10.

Lutz knocked in another field goal, but against the Patriots, you're going to need touchdowns to win. Brady led his fourth touchdown drive of the game, crazy we're talking first-half here, going 75 yards in 3:30 minutes. Brady went a perfect 3-for-3 passing, including a 22-yard connection with former Saint Brandin Cooks. Mike Gillislee went off right guard for a 2-yard touchdown, and the Patriots lead ballooned back to 17, at 27-13.

In the second half, Brees hit Coby Fleener for a 4-yard touchdown, Gostkowski added two field goals, and Lutz knocked in one. 

