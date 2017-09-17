Saints start the season 0-2 for the 4th year in a row

For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>
For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>
It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>
It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>