Saints start the season 0-2 for the 4th year in a row

Tom Brady put on a clinic against the Saints defense, giving the Patriots a 36-20 victory of the Black and Gold. Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing yards.

A more disturbing stat for the Saints, their futility early in the campaign. This the fourth season in a row they've started the season 0-2, and are now 1-11 in the first month of the season over those four years.

"We just finished talking about the sprint that we're in here to improve each week. Obviously, when you start out like this there's disappointment, and yet we have the right type of locker room. We're going to have to respond quickly. We play Carolina, we go on the road for another week. We'll find out a little about what we're made of," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.