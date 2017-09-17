David: Late Summer weather continues

A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change. It will be rather warm and humid with highs at or slightly above normal. That means it hits 90 degrees for at least the first part of the week.

Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says rain chances will also be low. He says just a few showers are expected each day.

In the tropics, Jose, Lee and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to Southeast Louisiana. The only storm will need to monitor is Maria but there are no immediate signs this will be our storm. We won't know until later this week if we can write it off for sure.

