David: Late Summer weather continues

Live Blog: Saints vs Patriotsmore>>
A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change.more>>
For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>
A 77-year-old man was found alive just before noon on Sunday following a search that began Friday afternoon in the Abita Springs area.more>>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.more>>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.more>>
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.more>>
