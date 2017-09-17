Brees: 'We only have one way to go and that's up'

Drew Brees went 27-of-45 passing for 356 yards, and two touchdown passes against the Patriots, but that wasn't even close to enough for a win.more>>
For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>
Tom Brady put on a clinic against the Saints defense, giving the Patriots a 36-20 victory of the Black and Gold. Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing yards. A more disturbing stat for the Saints, their futility early in the campaign. This the fourth season in a row they've started the season 0-2, and are now 1-11 in the first month of the season over those four years. "We just finished talking about the sprint that we're in here...more>>
It was the stare that captured national headlines. But the truth is whatever happened between Adrian Peterson and Sean Payton Monday night was the most insignificant storyline stemming from their loss to Minnesota.more>>
