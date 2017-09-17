Brees: 'We only have one way to go and that's up' - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Brees: 'We only have one way to go and that's up'

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Brees threw two touchdown passes, one went to Brandon Coleman. (Source: Mark Lagrange) Brees threw two touchdown passes, one went to Brandon Coleman. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Drew Brees went 27-of-45 passing for 356 yards, and two touchdown passes against the Patriots, Sunday, but that wasn't even close to enough for a win. Especially when you're going against legendary QB Tom Brady.

Brady put on a clinic against the Saints defense, giving the Patriots a 36-20 victory of the Black and Gold. Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing yards.  

This the fourth season in a row they've started the season 0-2, and are now 1-11 in the first month of the season over those four years. But the Saints captain on offense isn't stressing about their slow start.

"I'm not concerned, it's only a matter of time. I feel like there was things that came together this week, that weren't there last week, or were better," said Brees. "It just hasn't been good enough yet. We only have one way to go and that's up, right? We go on the road in the division, against a very good Carolina team. So there's not much time to dwell on anything else but making the corrections that need to be made, and focusing on a great game plan for this upcoming week."

