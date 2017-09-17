NOPD: Woman reported missing from New Orleans East

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who is reported missing out of New Orleans East. Lisa Gray, 55, was last seen by family on Saturday, September 2nd, while at her apartment complex, located on Chef Menteur Highway.

According to police, family members went back to the complex to check on Gray, but she could not be located. She has not answered her cell phone and calls to her phone have been going straight to her voicemail. Gray has also not contacted her family stating where she is. Her family tells police that this is unlike her.

If you have any information that could locate Lisa Gray, you are asked to call 911 or any NOPD Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070.

