NOPD: Woman reported missing from New Orleans East

At this point, the Saints at 0-2 should shock no one. September slow starts have become the norm for this team. The Saints are now 1-11 since 2014 in September games, and have followed an all-too-familiar script in why they can’t seem to get the job done early in the season.more>>
Saints fans were dejected, and a smattering of Patriots fans were on cloud nine, as they left the Mercedes Benz Superdome very early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.more>>
Last week it was Adrian Peterson. Now, it's Kenny Vaccaro getting into it with coach Payton on the sideline.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who is reported missing out of New Orleans East.more>>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.more>>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.more>>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.more>>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.more>>
A military father who recently returned home from Kuwait gave his son and daughter the surprise of a lifetime during a football game at their high school in Connecticut on Friday.more>>
