Juan's World: Where'd the offense go?

Welcome in to Juan's World and I don't recognize this Saints team. Let me be more specific. I don't recognize this offense.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I don't recognize this Saints team. Let me be more specific. I don't recognize this offense.more>>
At this point, the Saints at 0-2 should shock no one. September slow starts have become the norm for this team. The Saints are now 1-11 since 2014 in September games, and have followed an all-too-familiar script in why they can’t seem to get the job done early in the season.more>>
At this point, the Saints at 0-2 should shock no one. September slow starts have become the norm for this team. The Saints are now 1-11 since 2014 in September games, and have followed an all-too-familiar script in why they can’t seem to get the job done early in the season.more>>
Last week it was Adrian Peterson. Now, it's Kenny Vaccaro getting into it with coach Payton on the sideline.more>>
Last week it was Adrian Peterson. Now, it's Kenny Vaccaro getting into it with coach Payton on the sideline.more>>
Drew Brees went 27-of-45 passing for 356 yards, and two touchdown passes against the Patriots, but that wasn't even close to enough for a win.more>>
Drew Brees went 27-of-45 passing for 356 yards, and two touchdown passes against the Patriots, but that wasn't even close to enough for a win.more>>
For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>
For the second week in a row the Saints defense got absolutely embarrassed. Last week, Sam Bradford exposed the unit for three touchdown passes. Today, 40-year old quarterback Tom Brady matched Bradford, with the three touchdown strikes of his own. Helping his Patriots to a 36-20 victory over the Saints. The Black and Gold start the season 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Tom Brady's final numbers on the afternoon, 30-of-39 for 447 passing for 441 yards. His counterpart, ...more>>