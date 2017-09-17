Juan's World: Where'd the offense go?

Welcome in to Juan's World and I don't recognize this Saints team. Let me be more specific. I don't recognize this offense. For years, it's been the constant during the losing seasons. We could always say that this team didn't make the playoffs, not because of it's offense but because of its defense.

Well, now, both get equal blame and that spells doom for the Saints. The one thing the Saints knew heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots is that the offense would have to be at its best. But, on this home opening Sunday on Poydras St., it wasn't. Not even close.

Field goals instead of touchdowns are what this offense has become known for after two games. Their first touchdown today came in the second quarter and it gave the dome life. It made Saints fans feel like...ok, here we go. The offense is back. It's back to life. Even if the defense gave up more points, the offense would be there to pick up the slack.

Well, it didn't. In fact, the Patriots tried to throw the Saints a life line by punting on their next possession, thus giving the ball back to the Saints offense. But, another promising drive between the 20's ended up being another field goal to finish the drive. Once again, serving as a reminder that this offense is not what it used to be.

Having to watch former Saint Brandin Cooks do his thing in a prolific offense didn't help. But, the Saints made that bed and thus had to lie in it.

So now the Saints are 0-2 for the fourth-straight season. The previous three ended with the Saints watching the playoffs. They appear to be on that same path again, even though Head Coach Sean Payton isn't throwing in the towel yet. But, he also knows the significance of a fast start and it's been so long since he's experienced on as well.

Now, Saints fans are being asked to keep the faith. Which is as difficult to find as the Saints offense right now.

Juan's World, Juan's World....Excellent!!!!

