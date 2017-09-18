New Orleans Inspector General to resign, won't serve third term

New Orleans Inspector General Ed Quatrevaux is retiring from this post and will not serve a third term, according to a statement released by his office.

Quatrevaux, whose current term ends on October 19, said he will "explore retirement for a third time."

“Since 2009 the OIG drove dramatic improvements at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the New Orleans Police Department and exposed the dysfunction at the Sewerage and Water Board.

“My vision is a New Orleans in which all citizens trust the OIG to ensure the integrity of local government and to provide credible and reliable information about government performance. To that end, I had planned to assist in the transition to new leadership,” Quatrevaux said in a statement.

