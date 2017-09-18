Your Weather Authority: Stagnant weather pattern settling in

A very stagnant weather pattern is ahead this week with little day to day change.

It will be rather warm and humid with highs at or slightly above normal. That means the area could hit 90 degrees in spots.

Rain chances will be low, but a daily 20 to 30 percent chance of showers will remain steady all week.

In the tropics, Jose, Lee, and Maria are in the Atlantic and are not a threat to southeast Louisiana at this time.

Maria will hit the already battered Leeward Islands Monday and continue to gain strength.

All indications right now are that this will not be our storm, but we will be able to write it off entirely by later this week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.