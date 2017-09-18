Airline Highway shooting victim identified

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death on Airline Highway Friday morning.

Larry Fowler, 29, died of injuries sustained from gunshot wounds inflicted just after 5 a.m. in the 9200 block of Airline Highway.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the man lying in a grassy area near railroad tracks running adjacent to Airline Highway. EMS arrived and treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Orleans police arrested Junior Verney, 22, in connection with the shooting.

Verney was booked with second-degree murder.

The shooting caused police to shut down two lanes of traffic on the roadway headed to I-10, causing commuters some problems.

An accident involving at least three cars was caused by rubbernecking motorists.

