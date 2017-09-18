NOPD searching for two men possibly involved in Mid-City armed robbery

New Orleans police are looking for the public’s help finding two suspects in a Friday Mid-City armed robbery.

Just before 7 p.m., a suspect, described as a black male between the ages of 20-25 with a thin build wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with the words “Foreign” in orange writing was involved in the incident.

The second suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20-25 years old, standing about five feet seven inches tall with a thin build and wearing a white baseball cap, black/maroon horizontal striped shirt and black pants. He was armed with a black semi-automatic weapon.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene in a dark gray 2003 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information these individuals or the incident is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

