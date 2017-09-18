Panthers TE Greg Olsen will not play against Saints Sunday

Carolina Panthers star tight end, Greg Olsen, will not play against the Saints Sunday due to a broken right foot. Olsen was injured in the first half of Sunday's contest with Buffalo.

ESPN is reporting he could be out 6-8 weeks. The Saints play the Panthers again on December 3rd. Olsen has started 81 consecutive games for Carolina.

In two games last season against the Saints, Olsen accounted for 127 yards receiving. At home against the Saints in 2015, Olsen racked up a 134 yards receiving and two touchdowns, in a 27-22 Carolina win.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.